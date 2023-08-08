WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Federal workers are preparing to return to their offices full-time after years of working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Biden administration said Friday that it has contacted the heads of various departments to make it happen, but there’s been no date for when workers are expected to fully return to their offices.

“It’ll be so difficult that it won’t be pleasant,” said Henry, a longtime employee at the Environmental Protection Agency, who did not want to give his last name.

Henry said he only has to go into the office two days every two weeks.

However, keeping federal employees working from home costs taxpayers a lot of money.

A report from the General Accounting Office (GAO) found federal agencies spend about $2 billion a year to maintain office buildings they own, and about $5 billion a year to lease office space. The agency reported that the federal government owns 511 million square feet of office space around the District.

City leaders, including D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, have pushed the Biden administration to have federal workers return downtown.

“We need decisive action by the White House to either get most federal workers back to the office most of the time, or to realign their vast property holdings for use by the local government, by non-profits, by businesses and by any user willing to revitalize it,” Bowser said during her Jan. 3 inauguration speech.

The GAO found 17 of 24 large agencies had an occupancy rate of 25 percent or less during three separate weeks from January to March of this year.