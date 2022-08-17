WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A series of free legal clinics will be held at Washington, DC libraries. DC Public Libraries partnered with Neighborhood Legal Services Program (NLSP).

A series of different clinics will be hosted throughout each month. The next one is taking place on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Woodbridge Library on Hamlin Street.

Clinics are held at the following locations and times.

  • Benning (Dorothy I. Height) Library
    3935 Benning Road NE
    Fourth Monday of every month
    10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library
    901 G Street NW
    First Thursday of every month
    1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Parklands-Turner Library
    1547 Alabama Avenue SE
    Second Wednesday of every month
    11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Woodbridge Library
    1801 Hamlin Street NE
    Third Wednesday of every month
    1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

For more information, visit NLSP’s website.