WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A series of free legal clinics will be held at Washington, DC libraries. DC Public Libraries partnered with Neighborhood Legal Services Program (NLSP).
A series of different clinics will be hosted throughout each month. The next one is taking place on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Woodbridge Library on Hamlin Street.
Clinics are held at the following locations and times.
- Benning (Dorothy I. Height) Library
3935 Benning Road NE
Fourth Monday of every month
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library
901 G Street NW
First Thursday of every month
1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- Parklands-Turner Library
1547 Alabama Avenue SE
Second Wednesday of every month
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Woodbridge Library
1801 Hamlin Street NE
Third Wednesday of every month
1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
For more information, visit NLSP’s website.