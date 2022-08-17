[GETTY] Bookshelves in the library. Large bookcase with lots of old books. Reading books. Library or shop with bookcases. Cozy book background.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A series of free legal clinics will be held at Washington, DC libraries. DC Public Libraries partnered with Neighborhood Legal Services Program (NLSP).

A series of different clinics will be hosted throughout each month. The next one is taking place on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Woodbridge Library on Hamlin Street.

Clinics are held at the following locations and times.

Benning (Dorothy I. Height) Library

3935 Benning Road NE

Fourth Monday of every month

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

901 G Street NW

First Thursday of every month

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

1547 Alabama Avenue SE

Second Wednesday of every month

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

1801 Hamlin Street NE

Third Wednesday of every month

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

For more information, visit NLSP’s website.