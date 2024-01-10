WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said an 18-year-old man was arrested after he assaulted someone in Northwest D.C. last year.

MPD said that on June 17, 2023, at about 9:40 p.m., a victim was having a verbal conflict with the man in the 900 block of 7th Street.

The dispute escalated when the man assaulted the victim and left the scene. The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Jan. 8, 2024, an 18-year-old man from Southeast D.C., who was 17 years old at the time of the offense, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.