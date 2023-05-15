WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 26-year-old from Southeast D.C., has been arrested in connection with a shoot-out that resulted in at least one injury.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a release that an arrest had been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that took place on Saturday, May 13.

At around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 1700 block of M Street, Northwest. Upon arrival, officers located a firearm.

A short time later a man walked into a nearby hospital suffering an apparent gunshot wound.

Further investigation revealed that 26-year-old Dirk Easton of Southeast D.C. was engaged in a shoot-out with multiple people.

Easton was arrested and charged later the same day.