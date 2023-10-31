WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man was arrested on Monday for killing a woman on July 30.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to the report of a suicide a few minutes before 9 a.m. in the 4000 block of South Capitol St., SW, on that Sunday.

There, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite lifesaving efforts, she died.

A medical examiner later said that her death was not a suicide and someone had killed her.

She was identified as 31-year-old Tyshida Williams of Southeast, D.C.

Three months later, on Oct. 30, 32-year-old Pernell Sims, of Southwest, D.C., was arrested for her death and charged with second-degree murder while armed.