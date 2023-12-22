WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man who they say was robbing people he met for Facebook Marketplace sales.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that it arrested 19-year-old Isaiah James Green of Southeast, D.C. on Wednesday.

According to MPD, on three occasions, Green arranged to meet with a victim at a location to sell items to the victim. After he got to the predetermined location, he brandished a gun and took property from the victim before running away.

MPD said that the robberies took place on:

Thursday, Aug. 17 around 9:00 p.m. in the 5100 block of B St. SE

Saturday, Aug. 19 around 9:20 a.m. in the 5100 block of B St. SE

Sunday, Dec. 3 around 2:15 p.m. in the 3600 block of Highwood Dr. SE

Anyone with any information should contact MPD by calling 202-727-9099 or texting 50411.

Police reminded D.C. residents to make use of Safe Exchange Zones to meet up for transactions from online marketplaces. MPD said that the zones are safe places that can prevent pre-staged robberies.

The zones are at each district station and the Special Operations Divison’s Harbor Patrol.