WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man for exposing himself to a woman.

Christopher Garner, 36, was sitting in his car around 1:18 p.m. Wednesday when he exposed himself to a woman in the 800 block of D St. in Southeast D.C.

Garner also threatened a man in the area.

He was arrested and charged with indecent, lewd and obscene acts and threats to do bodily harm.