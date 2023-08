WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man for possession of child pornography and for distributing it.

Michael Humphrey, of Southeast, D.C., was arrested on Friday, Aug. 11 and charged with transportation of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Humphrey stored it on the internet and was also distributing it between Thursday, Aug. 30, 2020 to Monday, July 31, 2023, according to police.