WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man in connection to a murder from 2020.

On Friday, Oct. 6, Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force members located and arrested Guy Johnson, 56, for shooting and killing 28-year-old Kriston Robinson three years earlier.

On March 25, 2020, around 3:17 a.m., police responded to reports of gunshots being heard in the 1600 block of 19th St. in Southeast D.C.

When police arrived, they found Robinson, who had been shot, inside a car. She was taken to a nearby hospital and died there.

Johnson was charged with first-degree murder while armed.