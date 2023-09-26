WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man has been arrested for stealing a car with a child inside in Northeast D.C.

On Aug. 9 at about 6:05 a.m., in the 4800 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, police said the suspect approached the victim’s car and stole it while a child was in the back seat.

The car and child were later found in the 1200 block of 49th Street in Northeast. The child was not harmed.

On Sept. 25, 51-year-old Angelo Clinscale, of Northeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with kidnapping.