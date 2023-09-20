WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it arrested a man in connection to the murder of a missing person who was last seen on August 4.

According to MPD, 42-year-old Anthony Jordan was reported missing four days later.

While police were investigating his disappearance, they learned Jordan was stabbed to death on August 4 in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road in Southeast D.C.

On Tuesday, police arrested 27-year-old Lewis Jones, of Southeast, DC in connection to the murder.

He was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed–Felony Murder, and Second Degree Murder while Armed.