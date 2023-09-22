WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A former United States Postal Service (USPS) worker was charged with stealing checks from mail. According to prosecutors, he took checks totaling over $1.6 million.

In a release Friday, the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Hachikosela Muchimba, 43, of Washington, D.C., was charged with mail theft and bank fraud.

Muchimba was accused of depositing checks from the mail into his own bank account between October 2021 and March 2023. He was a USPS employee during this time.

The criminal complaint said that Muchimba would remove the name of the payee on the checks and instead write his own name. Many of the checks were U.S. Treasury checks, and the complaint said that Muchimba was spotted on bank surveillance cameras taking the money out of ATM machines.

The release said that the checks that he deposited totaled $1,697,909.52.

According to the release, the maximum penalty for bank fraud is 30 years in prison. The maximum for mail theft is five years in prison.