WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 33-year-old man was charged with a murder that took place at an Adams Morgan recreation center in July.

The United States Attorney for the District of Columbia said in a release on Thursday that Pedro Funes of D.C. was charged with first-degree murder while armed.

On July 26, 30-year-old Arnold Solis was part of a group of men watching a soccer game at Marie Reed Recreation Center when an altercation broke out.

Police originally said that a gun was fired but that witness testimony did not show any verbal altercation leading up to that.

Solis was shot and treated for serious injuries, but he later died.

The States Attorney’s Office said that Funes entered a plea of not guilty, but the court found probable cause that he had killed Solis.