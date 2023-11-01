WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man from Washington, D.C. was indicted on Oct. 25 on 52 charges for a fatal shooting at a Metro Station on Feb. 1.

Isaiah Trotman, 32, was charged with first-degree murder while armed after killing 63-year-old Robert Cunningham during a shooting rampage inside the Potomac Ave. Metro Station, according to a press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Cunningham was a Metro employee and was reportedly shot by Trotman while trying to intervene and help another victim.

Trotman injured two other people during the shooting, according to the DOJ.

The indictment also charges Trotman with possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, assault with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping while armed and others.

The case is still being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA).