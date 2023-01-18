WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A jury found a person accused of beating a 75-year-old man, then dumping him in a stairwell, guilty in the man’s death on Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia said Clifton Browne, 57, attacked Luther Brooks in September 2021 on Kalmia Road NW.

Prosecutors said Browne went to the building where Brooks lived in a basement apartment to do some handiwork for the property owner. The owner planned to sell the home, and the work Brooks was to do was in preparation for the sale.

While Browne was outside of Brooks’ apartment, they started arguing through the door. Brooks opened the door and hit Browne in the chest with a stick and knocked him down. Prosecutors said Brown charged Brooks and beat him until Brooks was incoherent. It was at that point that Browne was accused of dragging Brooks outside to a concrete stairwell where he dumped Brooks. The 75-year-old couldn’t sit up on his own and hit his head on the concrete.

Brooks was taken to the hospital where he was unconscious within hours. Among his injuries were fractures to his skull and ribs. Brooks’ family took him off life support 10 days later, and he died.

The jury found Browne guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter. His sentencing hearing was set for May 5.