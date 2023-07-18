WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The United States Attorney for the District of Columbia said a grand jury indicted a man whom police arrested after a series of carjackings that left a man from Maryland and two dogs dead.

Police said Daeyon Ross, 22, of Washington, D.C. shot and killed Kurt Modeste, 56, of La Plata, Md. on July 2 in Prince George’s County. Investigators said Modeste, a Metrobus operator, was in a drive-through line of a restaurant in his personal car when Modeste tried to steal his car. That’s when the shooting took place. Modeste drove a short distance away where he died a short time later.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said after the shooting, Ross carjacked another driver who was in the drive-through lane. There were three dogs in the car, and investigators said Ross shot and killed two of the dogs. Police said he headed westbound on Central Avenue in the car and that officers from a number of agencies followed him into Washington, D.C.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said Ross got out of the car at the intersection of 52nd Street and Sheriff Road NE, then carjacked the driver of an SUV. The SUV collided a short distance away. Officers approached the spot, and and officer with the Capitol Heights Police Department “engaged” with Ross. Although there was gunfire, neither the officer nor Ross was hit by it. Police took Ross into custody. They said they recovered a loaded weapon.

The charges which Ross faces as a result of the federal grand jury’s indictment are: