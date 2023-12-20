WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The man accused of stabbing and killing a Virginia woman inside of a Northeast, D.C. hotel in March was indicted on Wednesday.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said in a news release that 44-year-old George L. Sydnor, of Washington, D.C., had been indicted on five counts.

Sydnor was charged with premeditated first-degree murder, burglary and kidnapping as well as other related charges.

Officials accused Sydnor of breaking into 31-year-old Christy Bautista’s Ivy City Hotel room and stabbing and killing her. The news release said that Bautista was in D.C. for a concert when she was killed.

The indictment asked for enhancement to all five counts and said that the offenses were “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel,” according to the release.