WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a D.C. man pleaded guilty after he conspired to commit mail fraud.

Twenty-year-old Raekwon Malik Harrod, of Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty to using the UPS accounts of two American companies to create shipping labels that he and another person later sold online.

Harrod pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud, which has a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

In his plea bargain, Harrod admitted that in 2020, a person in California involved in the scheme was able to obtain access to one company’s UPS account and provide Harrod with the account’s log-in information. Harrod then provided the information to another person involved in the scheme who lived in Maryland.

At the beginning, Harrod and the Maryland co-conspirator, who both re-sold shoes online, used the account to create UPS shipping labels to mail the shoes that they sold.

This scheme reduced their shipping costs to zero.

The California co-conspirator intended that they use the account just for creating shipping labels to mail the shoes sold.

However, in late 2020, Harrod and the Maryland co-conspirator decided to use the account to sell UPS shipping labels to third parties.

They advertised the service online and each created thousands of UPS labels using the account.

Harrod admitted that this scheme caused the company to lose more than $900,000.

In late July 2021, Harrod and the Maryland co-conspirator lost access to the account, which forced them to tell the California co-conspirator that they had been selling labels using the account.

The California co-conspirator then asked the two men two pay him $120,000, which would be used to compensate the person who gave the California co-conspirator access to the account.

In August 2021, Harrod and the Maryland co-conspirator withdrew about $70,000 in cash and flew with the money to Los Angeles, where they gave the money to the California co-conspirator.

While in California, they withdrew another $50,000 in cash and provided it to the California co-conspirator.

Eventually, the California co-conspirator secured access to a second American company’s UPS account, which he provided to Harrod and the Maryland co-conspirator.

The two men then continued selling UPS shipping labels online, this time the California co-conspirator was involved in the scheme.