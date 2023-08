WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Department of Justice said a man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter while armed for a shooting that happened on June 8.

Demarcus Barnett, 20, of D.C. shot 62-year-old Lasanta Qumar McGill in the Westminster neighborhood of D.C.

Barnett admitted that, after being robbed by two people, he started chasing after them while firing down a sidewalk. While doing so, he shot and killed McGill, a bystander.

Barnett will be sentenced on Oct. 27.