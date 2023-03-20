WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — After many years apart, Tony Lewis Sr. and his son have been reunited in the District.

Lewis was convicted at 26 years old of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

On Monday, he was released under the First Step Act of 2018. The legislation allows for early return for eligible inmates.

Tony Lewis Sr. with his son. Photo credit: Tyrin Gray

“There is a series of factors that one can make an argument for… under this new legislation… my understanding is that compassionate release is one of those factors,” said attorney Dionna Maria Lewis.

Lewis’ son is a popular D.C. activist and author. He released a book in 2015 about his family history, called Slugg: A Boy’s Life in the Age of Mass Incarceration.