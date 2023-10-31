WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A D.C. man has been sentenced in connection with two armed bank robberies, according to U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves and MPD Acting Chief Pamela Smith.

Mark Stubblefield, 66, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced to 15 years in prison for each bank robbery and 22 months in prison for felony threats, which he will serve concurrently.

The judge also ordered five years of supervision after his release as well as a $300 payment to the fund established by the Victims of Violent Crime Compensation Act.

According to the investigation, Stubblefield threatened to blow up bank tellers at a Truist Bank branch in Dupont Circle. He also stole about $10,000.

On Aug. 3, a jury found Stubblefield guilty of robbery while armed and felony threats in connection with a bank robbery on Oct. 20, 2022.

After that conviction, Stubblefield pleaded guilty to robbery for a second bank robbery. On Nov. 15, 2022, Stubblefield robbed the Peoples Bank in Dupont Circle. He entered the Peoples Bank and threatened to shoot the bank tellers while demanding money.

Stubblefield left with $7,370 in cash.