WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating the killing of a man after he was stabbed and shot in Southeast on Sunday. Police said medics took a woman who was stabbed to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the incident took place around 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of 14th St. SE. MPD received a call about an assault. When officers arrived, they found the man, Orlando Galloway, 36, and the woman inside a home. Galloway died there. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

MPD didn’t provide any additional information about what happened. It said that anyone with information that could help its investigation could call (202) 727-9099 or text the information anonymously to 50411.