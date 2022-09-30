WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The U.S. Department of Justice said a man who faced a charge after a confrontation with U.S. Capitol police officers entered a guilty plea Friday.

Bernard McCutcheon, 27, of Washington, D.C entered his plea to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

Prosecutors said around 3:30 p.m. on July 6, McCutcheon had two Molotov cocktails on the steps of 25 Massachusetts Ave. NW. The Capitol police officers received a call and went there. As they approached, McCutcheon backed away while he was holding one of the Molotov cocktails. It hit the ground near the officers.

They said McCutcheon took out the second Molotov cocktail and tried to light it several times while he was close to one of the officers. After he couldn’t get the cloth part of it to light, ran and hit a bicycle rack. The second Molotov cocktail hit the ground and broke. Officers said when they arrested McCutcheon, they found a backpack that had a 2-liter soda bottle with a pale, amber liquid in it that looked and smelled like gasoline. McCutcheon was in custody since his arrest.

At the time of the encounter, McCutcheon was on probation for a similar incident in 2021.

On April 28 of that year, McCutcheon threw a Molotov cocktail at a woman who was walking near a gas station in the 300 block of Rhode Island Ave. NW. The bottle landed on her foot and burst into flames. The woman’s shoe caught fire, and her toe was bruised. Shards of glass from the bottle also cut the woman’s shin.

McCutcheon pleaded guilty to the charge of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in the case earlier this year.

On May 20, 2022, a judge sentenced McCutcheon to 13 months in prison, with all of the time suspended on the condition that he successfully complete 18 months of supervised probation.

For the case involving U.S. Capitol police officers. McCutcheon was scheduled to be sentence on Nov. 3, 2022.



