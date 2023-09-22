WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — When you think of roadside service you probably think of your car being broken down. But one D.C. man brings a whole new meaning to that term.

For him, roadside service means haircuts and his business is a pandemic success story.

Roadside barbershop owner, Dante Brown, said when his customers search him up, they always ask if he’s the one “in a black trailer.” But inside the box, business is buzzing.

“I can’t stop cutting. I’m on the clock constantly. I’m constantly busy,” Brown said. “My book is extremely full. I’m booked up for the rest of this week, mostly all next week and people book me out throughout the rest of the year almost.”

Photo courtesy of Dante Brown Photo courtesy of Dante Brown

The 46-year-old D.C. native converted a cargo trailer into a state-of-the art, one-seat barbershop. It’s fully operational with heat, air conditioning and plumbing.

The trailer is parked on John McCormack Road in Northeast, on the border of Catholic University.

“[It’s] just me anchoring it down. I can just catch so much more fish this way,” he said. “I can literally just set up a net catch.”

Brown has hooked lots of customers, like Dorante Samuels.

“That was one of my concerns. Losing him as a barber. Then when he told me he was back in business, I was like ‘I’m coming because he’ll have you looking like a king,’” Samuels said.

Brown’s business was born during the pandemic. He had been working for years at a D.C. barbershop but left when the pandemic hit.

Itching to stay in the game, he came up with a solution: A barbershop on wheels. Brown launched Platinum Barber Services in March 2021.

“It was like almost reviving life, like they gave us life, it gave us hope, inspiration through all the pandemic,” Brown said.

The barbershop has Brown living big, thanks to a small trailer.

“I’m still in disbelief. I still think it’s a dream. I still think I need to be woken up,” he said.