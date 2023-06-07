WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) reported its 100th homicide of the year Tuesday night. The DC Police Union said it’s the earliest that the District has hit that number in any year since 2003.

The union released a statement Wednesday, saying that over the course of the past 10 years, the average date that D.C. reached the 100th homicide marker is October 25.

Although the number reached 100 Tuesday night, a check of MPD’s website Wednesday noted 102 homicides for 2023. According to the site, homicides in D.C. have increased by 19% this year when you compare information from 2022.

“This increase in crime is due to the DC Council’s implementation of misguided ‘police reform’

legislation,” said Gregg Pemberton, Chairman of the DC Police Union. “The Council’s actions have had a chilling effect on professional and responsible policing and caused over 1,200 police officers to leave the agency.”

Additionally, MPD’s website showed an increase in crimes including sex abuse, robbery, motor vehicle theft, and arson.