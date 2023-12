WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser said she will activate a hypothermia alert in the District on Monday at 7:00 p.m.

Bowser is encouraging residents to check on their unsheltered neighbors, seniors and other vulnerable people.

If you see someone in need of shelter, you can also call 202-399-7093 or 311. If it’s an emergency, call 911.

Click here to find emergency shelters in the District that you can go to if you need a warm place to stay.