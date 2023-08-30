WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Wednesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser awarded $22 million to more than 120 nonprofit organizations that offer out-of-school programs, expanding opportunities for over 15,000 youths this school year.

The out-of-school programs are free or low-cost and focus on academic achievement, creative and performing arts, athletics and STEM, among others. Recipients of the grant include large and small organizations focused on providing increased opportunities to District youth.

According to a press release, the Office of Out of School Time Grants and Youth Outcomes (OST) has facilitated programs for over 68,000 students through $90 million in awards to District nonprofits.

This 2023-2024 series of grants is part of OST’s aim to support equitable access to high-quality out-of-school time programs for District youth.

District youth and their families are encouraged to explore available programs on the OST website through the Learn24 Program Finder.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, students and families can attend Afterschool in the City to learn more about out-of-school time opportunities available.