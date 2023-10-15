WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is kicking off DC Startup Week on Monday morning where she will introduce recently appointed leaders and announce the second round of Inclusive Innovation Equity Impact Fund awardees.

DC Startup Week is a week-long event that will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, seasoned professionals and mentors to “celebrate and nurture the local startup ecosystem,” according to a press release from the mayor’s office.

There will be workshops, panel discussions and presentations held by industry experts.

Attendees include the co-founder of Cava, the executive chair of Beyond Meat, members of Bowser’s administration and At-Large Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie.

The event kicks off at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library on Monday, Oct. 16 at 9:30 a.m. Bowser is scheduled to deliver her remarks at 11 a.m.