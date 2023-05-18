Muriel Bowser said the city must say "enough is enough" to stop the bloodshed.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — With teen violence and death on the rise, Mayor Muriel Bowser said Thursday that city officials must find answers to stop the bloodshed with two young people who died this week.

“We have to have a city that says enough is enough. We won’t tolerate people using guns and killing our children,” the mayor said after an event about the World Culture Festival to be held this fall.

Bowser said she’s perplexed at the senseless acts of violence, especially Wednesday’s death of 10-year-old Arianna Davis who died after being hit Sunday by a stray bullet.

“Words can’t express how tragic it is,” the mayor said. “Baby girl, just in a car, just living her life.”

More than 40 young people have been shot in the District this year, double the figure from last year at this time, according to police data.

And among the homicides, seven kids have died due to gunfire, including a 17-year-old Roosevelt High School student who was shot and killed on Wednesday before school let out after some sort of altercation.

“I’m hopeful that the police will have more to say about this young person, the young boy who died at Roosevelt,” said Bowser.

The mayor said the city cannot continue to tolerate the violence that is ending too many young lives.

The violence also troubles Brinda Mysore who lives near the high school and often times walks past the area where the teen was killed.

“It’s kind of sad and scary that this kind of stuff is happening just like two, three streets away from where I’m living,” she said. “I walk my dog at this time of day.”

Mysore says she is concerned about teen violence, too.

“I don’t want a city that I love to feel unsafe for me,” said Mysore.