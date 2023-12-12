WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Council Chairman Phil Mendelson introduced legislation that would support renovating and modernizing the Capital One Arena.

The announcement came hours after lawmakers in Virginia backed plans to move the Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards from their decades-long home at the arena.

The legislation is unanimously supported by the DC Council and outlines the District’s contribution of a half-billion dollars to the modernization project.

The project would not only create a state-of-the-art urban arena in Downtown D.C., but solidify Monumental Sports & Entertainment – the company that owns both teams – as an economic anchor of the Gallery Place-Chinatown area, the Mayor’s Office said in a press release.

“Downtown DC is the District’s economic engine that provides revenue resources to support important programs in the city. Mr. Leonsis and Monumental Sports have been critical partners in keeping our downtown thriving, especially after the pandemic. The modernization of the Capital One Arena will be an invaluable investment for continued success and our future prosperity,” Bowser said in a statement.

If approved, the legislation would extend the ground lease for the arena until the end of 2052. The District would also finance $500 million of the $800 million arena renovation project over three years. The project would begin in 2024.

“This proposal represents our best and final offer and is the next step in partnering with Monumental Sports to breathe new life and vibrancy into the neighborhood and to keep the Washington Wizards and the Washington Capitals where they belong – in Washington, DC,” Bowser continued.

As outlined in the proposal, Monumental Sports & Entertainment would not have the right to terminate the ground lease until the end of 2052, and the downtown area “shall host…all of the home games of a National Basketball Association basketball team and a National Hockey League ice hockey team until at least December 2052.”

If approved by the necessary parties, the act would prevent the NBA or NHL teams from relocating outside of the District.