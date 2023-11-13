WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued public emergencies on Monday that will allow the DC Government to better respond to the District’s opioid epidemic and youth violence.

In a press release, the Mayor’s office outlined ways that the administration would work to address both issues.

Opioids have impacted the D.C. community by causing staggering mortality rates, strains on the healthcare system, transmission of infectious diseases through needle sharing, adverse effects on families and communities, economic burdens and treatment barriers.

Between 2018 and 2022, opioid-related fatal overdoses in the District have more than doubled, according to the release.

Fentanyl and related potent synthetic opioids were linked to 96% of the opioid-related fatal overdoses in D.C. in 2022.

“Opioid deaths in the District fall most heavily among Black men and residents of Wards 5, 7, and 8, underscoring that this public health crisis raises health equity and systemic concerns,” the mayor’s office said in the release.

In declaring the opioid crisis a public emergency, the District will immediately be able to modify the data-sharing agreement between the Department of Behavioral Health, DC Health and the Fire and EMS Department. It could require D.C. agencies to include “suspected non-fatal overdoses” in a common data tracking system.

In doing so, there will be a more complete picture of opioid-related fatal and suspected non-fatal overdoses as they happen, allowing outreach teams to deploy to hotspots, providing harm reduction services and support.

Mayor Bowser’s second order relates to the District’s increase in violent crime among youth.

According to the press release, in the first nine months of 2023, there were 458 arrests of juveniles for robbery, including carjacking, homicide or assault with a dangerous weapon – 10% more than the total number of such arrests in 2022.

The number of minors victimized by violent crime has also increased significantly.

In declaring juvenile crime a public emergency, the District will now be able to take the following measures regarding capacity across the continuum of youth placements in the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services’ custody: