The mayor held a briefing and a short neighborhood walk in the northeast to listen to residents about their crime concerns

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Marlin Hunt said he’s not afraid to call his neighborhood in the Northeast part of the District “a war zone.”

When he heard D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was going to be walking and talking to people and business owners near Phelps High School in Ward 5, Hunt said he believes the city’s top leader is trying to address rising crime.

“Give the police officers what they need. Bulletproof vests. When they’re in schools, search all backpacks,” Hunt said. “Everything in D.C. is out of place. They trying to rebuild it, which is a good thing to do, but they’re rebuilding it in a war zone.”

Flanked by two council members and top police brass, Bowser held the briefing with reporters before venturing out to do an abbreviated walk and talk with residents which was delayed due to rain.

Rising crime is not something that will be tolerated, the mayor said.

“No one can be happy with any young person or woman or child or anyone who has died on our streets because of gun violence,” the mayor said. “We recognize that it will take all of us, not just the police, not just the D.C. government, but community as well, to be a part of those solutions.”

The briefing and walking was Bowser’s second public safety walk this year. It focused on a community that has been hit hard by crime and illegal gun violence.

She also used the event to push City Council to pass an emergency crime-solving bill next week. The legislation would help to close crime “gaps” that would keep those charged with certain crimes incarcerated longer while awaiting trial.

According to crime statistics, the area around Phelps High School has had 12 homicides and 115 assaults with a dangerous weapon over the past three years.

Police officials also said that tips have helped reduce crime, even resulting in four illegal guns being confiscated in the past week.

Azeb Mesfin, an Ethiopian restaurant owner on Benning Road near where some of the shootings have happened, has noticed the change in police presence. She said that it concerns her.

“When we started the business here, there was a police around here. They check every young people, [they] said they don’t carry any guns or stuff like that,” she said.

Mesfin said she wants Bowser to bolster the police in the area like it used to be.

“The crime, it wasn’t so high like this,” she said.

Briyona Alford of D.C. said she believes more jobs and affordable housing would help to stem crime.

“I’m viewing this nice apartment right here on Benning Road which is a dangerous neighborhood but she wants $4,000 [a month] for this,” Alford said.