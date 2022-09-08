WASHINGTON (DC News Now) Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday morning will announce a new immigration department to help with migrants coming through the nation’s capital from Texas and Arizona, sources confirmed to DC News Now.

Bowser’s office declined comment about the 11 a.m. news conference at the Wilson Building, but her administration has been planning a response to the situation since the the Department of Defense twice turned down the mayor’s request to deploy the D.C. National Guard to help with processing migrants.

The denials forced the mayor to pivot to the city trying to provide more financial and logistical support to help migrants who have been sent by the governors of Texas and Arizona to protest the immigration policies of President Joe Biden.

The majority of the more than 8,000 to 9,000 migrants only have stopped for brief stays in Washington, D.C. on their way to places like New York, North Carolina and Florida.

But for the several hundreds of migrants who have chosen to stick around the District, there have been no case managers tracking their whereabouts or needs.

“We’re glad to see that the city is putting forth resources to receive immigrants coming from the buses from Texas and Arizona, and and we look forward to working with the city to ensure that we can build the best capacity of reception,” said Abel Nunez, the Executive Director of Carecen, an immigration resource center that has helped migrants resettle here.

In addition to Bowser, the mayor’s office said other people attending the announcement Thursday included: