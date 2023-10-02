WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is planning on updating the District’s sexual harassment policy after a report from the Washington Post revealed nearly 300 complaints of sexual harassment were made against D.C. government employees since 2017.

Bowser issued an executive order in 2017 to investigate complaints, but a law passed last year broadened the definition of sexual harassment – she has not yet updated the executive order to amend the definition.

Since December 2017, 290 D.C. employees have filed complaints of sexual harassment, with just under 30% found to be substantiated, in full or in part.

Forty percent were unsubstantiated or found inconclusive.

“We want to send the very clear message that we want to be a sexual harassment-free workplace. We have standards in place and policy in place,” Bowser said at a press conference.

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, Bowser called her 2017 order one of the most progressive in the country and as a proactive measure.

“I still don’t think we have a pervasive problem. I want to be clear. We’re talking about 290 complaints right now. The number you just spit out is over 34,000 employees over five years. We don’t want any,” she said.

She said the complaints mean that people feel comfortable enough to come forward.

Last year, the D.C. Council passed a law that eliminated the 2017 standard that sexual harassment has to be “severe and pervasive” enough to create a hostile work environment.

Despite this, Bowser has yet to update the order, even after two complaints were made against former Deputy Chief of Staff John Falciccio, which led to his resignation.

She said she didn’t have answers as to why an update has not yet been made.

“I don’t know why we didn’t or if it wasn’t a focus of kind of getting that law changed over to the mayor’s order. It should happen and it will happen,” she said.

The Council is also expected to take up Councilmember Brianne Nadeau’s permanent legislation, which would require independent investigations against of sexual harassment complaints against mayoral appointees or other top-level employees.