The changes are a result of her former deputy mayor John Falcicchio who resigned in a harassment scandal.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed off on an updated sexual harassment policy on Tuesday in the wake of her top deputy and advisor who resigned over his own harassment scandal.

The new policy, which administration officials said is a revised version of the 2017 one, has several key components that include prohibiting a supervisor from having a sexual or intimate relationship with an employee.

Other changes are yearly requirements to have sexual harassment training once a year – up from every other year – and additional training for “sexual harassment officers” in every department who are charged with hearing harassment complaints.

Administration officials said that these upgrades are needed to keep up with the changing times and to help employees feel like they are safe from harassment in their work environment after years of reportedly not being heard.

But the mayor has been under fire for months for the scandal that brought down former deputy mayor and chief of staff John Falcicchio, who was accused by several women of sexually harassing them, sending inappropriate pictures and physical touching.

“I issued a citywide sexual harassment policy in 2017, and we had the unfortunate occurrence of having to engage it fully this year,” Bowser said to reporters, referring to the deputy mayoral scandal. “And it worked. We had employees who came forward and made complaints. They were credible. They were investigated.”

Administration officials said in an on-background briefing for reporters that the changes have been in the works for several months and were written with great scrutiny to close loopholes.

“What we’ve also learned in these intervening months is that it could be strengthened and made clearer,” the mayor said.

Falcicchio, who was placed in charge of economic development for the city, has been accused of longstanding sexual harassment of two women who worked under him in the planning and economic section of city government.

Other additions to the policy:

A sexual harassment task force will be created. It will report no later than May 1, 2024, recommendations about communication to employees about sexual harassment policies updates to training for sexual harassment officers and general counsels, and ideas on how to have a workplace free of harassment.

Any sexual harassment claims made against top administration officials, including the mayor, would go to D.C.’s Inspector General for an investigation.