WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C.’s mayor and police chief laid out what they called a “focused community-centered policing strategy” at a news conference Thursday.

Chief Robert Contee III, whose retirement Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Wednesday, began by talking about the success of prior initiatives, including the nightlife task force, noting that the new strategy is intended to build upon those initiatives.

“This isn’t putting someone standing on a corner to deter crime or officers just writing tickets and making arrests,” Contee explained. “This is about officers getting out of their vehicles and engaging with the community by being problem solvers, talking with community members to identify issues, checking in with businesses and apartment complexes, reporting quality of life issues to 311.”

Contee said that the effort is different than those in the past, typically seen in its summer crime initiative, in which officers were moved from across the city into specific areas in order to increase police presence in those spots. He said the strategy heading into this summer is intentional, community-focused policing in all quadrants of the city.

The plan includes using data to track the Metropolitan Police Department’s progress in addressing crimes in neighborhoods.

Bowser noted that the District is at at a historic low in terms of the Metropolitan Police Department’s staffing. Contee acknowledged that the staffing could be an issue, but said using the nightlife task force model, coupled with working with federal partners, should contribute to the community-centered policing’s success.

Contee said the element of working with federal partners has been a missing component in the past. He said once the nightlife task force, made up of multiple government agencies rolled out in 2022, the District saw “historic decreases” in crime, looking at statistics from April through December 2022.

“It can’t just be MPD all by ourselves. It can’t just be MPD. If we’re going to be successful, we have to be legitimate in the eyes of the community. We have to be able to serve the community. We have to have other partners with us,” Contee said.

Bowser said the city is doing what it can to address the low staffing through recruitment and by trying to retain officers who are with the department or who join the department.

The mayor said she planned to hold a public safety summit on May 10 to talk about and look candidly at all parts of the public safety system in the city. She added that there is legislation to go before D.C. City Council that is intended to address gaps in the law.

Contee, who accepted a position with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as Assistant Director of the Office of Partner Engagement, took the opportunity to talk about his retirement from MPD, hopeful that the discussion about the public safety system, as a whole, continues.

“This next assignment for me, it really goes beyond Robert Contee. It creates opportunities for members of our command staff, who have been working equally hard over the years, to move into different places as a result of my departure, so I do not leave with bitter feelings towards anyone, towards any entity within our city,” Contee said. “I’m very happy that I’ve been able to push the conversation about the ecosystem that exists here in our nation’s capital, and I think that that’s something that really needs to be looked at. We need to look at: Are we actually seeing the outcomes that we want to see with respect to violent crime and people who commit violent crimes in our community? Are we seeing the outcomes that we want? And, if not, how are we challenging the system in that space?”

Besides giving professional framework to his departure, Contee spoke personally about his retirement from the police department.

“It is my highest honor, my highest honor to be able to serve the residents of the District of Columbia in the capacity that I have for the last 33 years of my life, sacrifices to my family, sacrifices to my extended family, and just personal sacrifices,” Contee stated. “I am so thankful that this is a move that I have decided to make for Robert Contee. I have decided to make this move, in addition to it being for Robert Contee, but to inspire young people all across our city, a kid from Carver Terrace to rise up to be the chief of police, and now an assistant director of the FBI, that’s gonna inspire some kids.”

The chief said he was excited to transition to a position that will allow him to have more time with his family, including his son.

“It’s not just me who’s chiefin’. It’s my family that’s chiefin’ as well. Trust me when I tell you that.”

Bowser said the District was launching a nationwide search to find the next person to lead the police department.