WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Chronic absenteeism in D.C. Public Schools continues to be a major problem. On Wednesday, the Bowser administration outlined ways they’re tackling the issue.

Officials say there has been some improvement over the last year.

A November 2023 report from the Office of the State Superintendent of Education shows chronic absenteeism fell from 48% to 43%, while truancy fell from 42% to 37% during the 2022-23 school year.

But that means more than 40% of students are still missing more than 3.5 weeks of school a year.

A group of students at Kramer Middle School in Southeast were celebrated on Wednesday for staying in school.

“Most of you all in this room have increased your attendance by over 20% from last school year. Give yourself a round of applause,” said Principal Katreena Shelby.

Shelby said much of their success is because they asked students what could be done to get them to come to school more.

75% of them wanted at least 45 minutes to talk to an adult every week about what was going on in their lives, not academic related. So every Monday they do just that.

“The way we’re motivating them is really about addressing their social emotional needs first, providing a space to make it work so they know that failure is an opportunity, it is not the end,” Shelby said.

Shelby said a big reason kids stop coming to school is if they’re far behind in work.

So every week they also allow students to catch up on assignments.

She said truancy decreased by 25% and chronic absenteeism by 14% at the school.

“You will see similar strategies in our high schools where a trusted adult being available to students to listen to be responsive to any challenge or barriers that they’re experiencing,” said D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee.

Ferebee said a big focus is on middle schoolers where they start to see more kids skipping school – 6th and 9th grade in particular have high absenteeism rates.

“Those transition years are really critical to students’ experience and success, connecting with their peers, connecting with their teachers and staff in school,” Ferebee said.

He said competition and incentives are helping in some schools.

“We need committed adults in school. We need parents to know how they can get to resources,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “And we need our young people themselves to make some decisions about their future.”

Some students are referred to social services if they’re chronically absent. But there’s concern from the council about accountability. After a truancy hearing on Tuesday, Councilmember Brooke Pinto says the follow-up from those agencies isn’t adequate.

And that by not having accountability, agencies are failing kids

“We need to examine our processes for sure to see if punishment works,” Bowser said. “We’d rather see a focus on accountability for young people who are committing crimes. And that’s what we don’t see.”