WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating the thefts of three students’ shoes that took place on Feb. 17.

MPD said that three people got out of a red Kia Sportage outside of Eliot-Hine Middle School, located at 1830 Constitution Ave. NE, around 4 p.m. that day. There was a fourth person with them who stayed in the SUV.

The three people went onto the school’s grounds and demanded the sneakers of three students, all of whom gave them their shoes. The three people went back to the SUV and headed down 16th Street NE.

The incident report related to the thefts said the shoes stolen were a pair of white and blue Nike Air Jordan 4s, a pair of white and gray Alexander McQueens, and a pair of black Nike boots.

Police noted that none of the students was hurt.