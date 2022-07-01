WASHINGON (DC News Now) — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser increased DC’s minimum wage from $15.50 to $16.10 for non-tipped employees and $5.35 for tipped today under the Fair Shot Minimum Wage Amendment of 2016.

“The Fight for $15 didn’t end at $15, and beginning July 1, workers should expect to see this latest increase reflected in their pay,” said Mayor Bowser. “We know that a strong economy and a strong workforce means having a strong, competitive minimum wage. We were proud to make DC a leader in the Fight for $15, and now we are proud to build on those efforts as our work continues to give all Washingtonians their fair shot.”

This latest increase was due to amendment provisions that tie the Consumer Price Index to DC’s minimum wage.

“Washington’s employers are pivotal to our local economy and help make our city a great place to live and work. DC is open and our workers deserve a fair shot at economic prosperity,” said Department of Employment Services Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “We want to make sure all businesses are aware of the changes in the District’s minimum wage so they can stay compliant, and workers are paid what they earn.”