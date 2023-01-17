WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — New information came Tuesday about the two men from the DMV who were charged with the capital murder of an Alabama woman this weekend.

Sheriff’s deputies say D.C. native and former basketball star Darius Miles admitted to providing the gun used in the murder to Charles County, Md. native Michael Davis.

The shooting happened near the University of Alabama campus in Tuscaloosa early Sunday morning. The area is known as The Strip, a student-oriented business district of bars and restaurants.

Investigators said Miles admitted to providing Davis with the handgun right before the shooting.

Charging documents said Davis shot 23-year-old Jamea Harris in the passenger seat of a Jeep. Deputies said she was hit by one bullet and died shortly afterward.

Court documents said witnesses identified Davis as the shooter. There is also surveillance footage of the shooting.

The University of Alabama said in a statement that Miles is no longer on the basketball team. Their head coach said the team is going through a grieving process.

“At this time, it appears that the only motive to this was a minor altercation that these individuals had with the victim as they were out on the strip,” said Cpt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office.

Defense lawyers for Miles released a statement on Monday saying Miles maintains his innocence and that he and his family “are heartbroken” over Harris’ death.