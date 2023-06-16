WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC News Now was proud to participate in our parent company, Nexstar’s, Founder’s Day of Caring.

More than 85 employees spread out across the DMV volunteering with several nonprofits.

The Capital Area Food Bank serves more than 50 million meals yearly to families across the DMV. Our crews helped sort and pack a lot of the donations.

Also in Northeast D.C., a group helped the Anacostia Watershed Society pick up trash and cut down invasive species along the Anacostia River bank at Langston Golf Course on Kingman Island.

“We’re a small staff. We’ve got about 20 people on staff and we need those volunteers to get the work we need to get done out in the field,” said Chris Williams, CEO of the Anacostia Watershed Society.

DC News Now employees were also in Frederick, Md. at Frederick Rescue Mission helping out in the kitchen and dining area and distributing food to senior citizens.

And in Fairfax, Va., employees volunteered at Shelter House. which provides crisis intervention, safe housing and supportive services to those experiencing homelessness and domestic violence. They helped clean and organize things inside and out.

“It’s very important to participate in your community and this is our way of doing very local and uses local. We want to help local,” said David Bangura, vice president and general manager of DC News Now.

DC News Now is one of dozens of Nexstar-owned TV stations across the country that participated in Founder’s Day of Caring.