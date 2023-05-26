WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — We’re a little proud, so we’re going to do a little bragging here, as we share the news that DC News Now received five Telly Awards.

Being recognized by The Telly Awards is the world’s biggest honor for creators of video and television across all screens. When the Telly Awards came into existence in 1979, it was all about acknowledging work found in commercials. Since then, The Telly Awards has continued to refresh its categories in order to honor much more than commercials when it comes to production.

It was a record-breaking year for entries, and DC New Now received four silver honors for marketing/branding campaigns that focused on our news debut in June 2022. We also received a bronze honor for general media promotion.

“In just one year, we have built an exceptional staff of news-gathering professionals, we’ve launched an operation that features 11 hours of local news every day, and we’ve opened five locations throughout the region to best serve the entire DMV.” said David Bangura, Vice President and General Manager of DC News Now. “These Telly Award-winning messages were crafted to introduce ourselves to the market in a new and bold way that showcased our vision and commitment to the entire DMV.”

“This is very meaningful because of the huge investment and strategy that went into launching DC News Now,” said Emily Kurtz, Director of Marketing and Creative Services for DC News Now. “We had a large group of stakeholders bringing ideas and pushing our team further and further; ultimately, the collaboration and attention to detail is what really made these pieces so special for us. It’s very nice to get recognized for something that was such a labor of love and team effort.”