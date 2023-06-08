WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The air quality was rated as unhealthy and hazardous in D.C. Wednesday and Thursday due to the wildfires in Canada. People are encouraged to stay indoors or wear KN95 masks if they need to be outside.

These non-essential services in the District were suspended for the time being, according to the mayor’s office.

The Department of Parks and Recreation has closed all fields, playgrounds, and athletic courts. All outdoor activities and permits have also been canceled.

The Department of Aging and Community Living canceled all outdoor activities at senior wellness centers and community dining sites, but all sites will remain open.

The Department of Motor Vehicles closed its inspection station, located at 1001 Half Street Southwest. Customers that planned to visit and renew their inspection stickers now have a five-day extension.

The District Department of Transportation suspended road pavings and operations. There will be staff on call for any issues. Crossing guards will be working limited hours, except for the guards supporting schools.

The Department of Public Works will not be collecting trash and recycling today. The schedule will be delayed by one day until Saturday, June 10. Anything that was scheduled for pick up on Thursday, June 8, will be collected on Friday, June 9.

The Department of Energy and Environment is not required to perform inspections today unless they wish to, and all fieldwork will be canceled unless it is deemed as an emergency.

D.C. Public Schools canceled all outdoor activities such as recess and physical education classes, sports practices, competitions, and any school-related events and field trips that would take place outside.

Anyone without housing is encouraged to call the shelter hotline at (202) 399-7093 to ask for transportation to a shelter for relief from the poor air quality.