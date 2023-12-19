WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As the number of homicide victims in D.C. nears 270 people, the Office of Gun Violence Prevention is engaging with community groups to help address the violence.

This week, the agency awarded 28 nonprofits with mini-grants totaling $300,000. The money will be used to support activities and programs aimed at reducing gun violence.

“It’s exciting to just be a part of being able to empower the community with funding so they can carry out their answer to what gun violence prevention is for them,” said Kandice Catalan, community engagement specialist with the Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

16 nonprofits were awarded with $15,000 grants. The remaining 12 were awarded $5,000 grants.

“I know we’re making a difference. I know I was appointed to do this type of work,” said Robert Simon III, founder of NOMIS Youth Network, which received a grant.

The nonprofit uses the sport of boxing to teach kids discipline and self-esteem. Through its Rites of Passage Cohort, youth between the ages of 14 and 21 are offered group mentoring, engagement and Olympic-style boxing lessons. The goal is to prevent kids from becoming involved in gun violence and juvenile delinquency.

“I say we’re a boxing program, but we’re more than just a boxing program. We’re a youth development program,” said Simon. “We’re a safe haven and it’s a place you can come in, feel free, hang out and be around positive role models.”

The nonprofit has been in existence for 20 years and typically works with 150 to 200 kids a year.

One of them is 16-year-old DJ Nelson.

“Everybody in here is kind of like my family,” he said. “I was alone most of my life. All I had was my mom, so when I started coming here, it was a bigger circle.”