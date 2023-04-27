WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Thursday, Police Chief Robert Contee reflected on his 33-year career in law enforcement as he prepares to retire from his role as the District’s top cop.

“Serving as Chief of Police of the Metropolitan Police Department here in our nation’s Capital, again, has been the highest honor,” he said.

Contee began his role as Chief days before the January 6 insurrection. He served as an officer for MPD when a plane crashed into the Pentagon on September 11th. And, he worked in the District during the DC sniper attacks.

His retirement comes at a time with Congressional interference in District law is at an all-time high. And, violent crime ticks up across the city.

“I’m able to leave out of here with my head high and my chest stuck out. You know why? You know why? Because I did everything that I possibly could for my city. Did I get it right every time? No,” said Contee.

Contee said the tragedies of the job weighed heavily on him.

“You carry the weight of the world, the weight of the city on your shoulders,” he said. “I’ll tell you, if I never have to hear another parent who lost their child screams if I never have to hear that again, I’m okay with that because that sound, it pierces my heart, man.”

It’s a weight the next chief must also endure.

District officials have already begun the selection process. The Deputy Mayor’s Office of Public Safety and Justice will take the lead on the national search.

As for Mayor Muriel Bowser, she has a few qualities in mind she’d like to see in the next chief.

“Top of mind, excellent leadership, commitment to crime fighting and a commitment to DC values in policing,” said Bowser.

“It’s not an easy job, it’s going to consume your life for the time period that you’re in there,” said Peter Newsham, who knows the job well.

Newsham is the Chief of the Prince William County Police Department, but he served as the Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department from 2017 through 2020.

“What it amounts to is staying up to date on best practices in policing, applying them to the police department,” he said, speaking on what he’d like to see of the next chief. “I think the most important thing we can do today is inspire our people to do this work, and to do it in a judicious, in lack of a better word, the right way.”

He believes the job will attract a lot of talented candidates.

“It’s an opportunity to work in the nation’s Capital. “You get to see things that people in other jurisdictions just don’t get to see in Washington, DC. And over the course of my career, I was able to meet presidents of the United States, I served at 7 different presidential inaugurations.”

But others in the field feel differently.

“We believe that this process will be significantly more challenging than years past, due to the negative climate around law enforcement that have been promoted by certain DC Councilmembers,” Police Union President Gregg Pemberton.