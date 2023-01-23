WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As the tax season begins, D.C. is offering tax filing resources to help residents.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser outlined credits and incentives available to residents. Workshops and clinics across the District are aiming to help residents get more money back in their pockets.

Bowser said that people should take advantage of the services.

“If you start now, start early, apply and go to someplace free you can keep all of your money, and you don’t have to pay somebody to prepare it, and you don’t have to pay these terrible fees to get access to your own money,” Bowser said.

D.C. residents could qualify for the following credits:

Federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)

D.C.’s Earned Income Tax Credit

D.C.’s Keep Child Care Affordable Tax Credit

D.C.’s Disabled or Senior Citizen Property Tax Relief

Individuals and families who earn less than $60,000 anywhere from $560 to $7,000 back from the federal EITC, with additional credits possible from D.C.’s EITC.

D.C. is also offering additional free tax prep clinics and assistance to help residents file their taxes. The clinics have multiple sites across the district, where volunteers are available to help residents with tax documents and returns. Scheduled appointments and walk-ins are available.

The District is also partnering with AARP to help senior residents file their taxes. You can learn more about these resources at AARP’s website.

The deadline to file your taxes is April 18.