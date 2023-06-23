WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Illegal guns in the nation’s capital have helped fuel the crime wave that is plaguing the District, police said.

To curb the trend of these guns pouring into D.C. from other states, Police are teaming up with federal officials to offer cash for tips to help seize and arrest those who have these weapons.

Police say illegal guns are a key contributor to the District’s crime problems. That includes violent crime which is up 23% and homicides have increased by 14% from last year.

“We have a gun problem that is plaguing our community,” Ashan Benedict, D.C.’s interim police chief, said. “We continue to see simple conflicts and arguments escalate into shootings. This is unacceptable.”

Authorities are offering cash rewards from $1,000 to $2,500 that leads to an arrest and seizure of illegal guns.

Tips for locating ghost guns, those put together from kits without serial numbers for tracing, can fetch up to $5,000, Benedict said.

Last year, cops took more than 3,000 illegal guns off the streets. It was a record for the police department, officials said.

Benedict held a news conference with Deputy Mayor Lindsey Appiah, Craig Kailimai, the special agent in charge of D.C.’s division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and U.S. Attorney for D.C. Matthew Graves.

On two tables behind them sat dozens of confiscated weapons on display from glocks to semi-automatic rifles to the ghost guns that police worry about the most. So far, the District has snatched 1,400 guns off the streets this year, officials said.

“We hear your cries to end the violence,” Kailimai said. “We cannot be everywhere, but you are. You see those individuals with illegal firearms before and after they commit violent acts.”

D.C. does not allow the sale of firearms. Police said these illegal guns are coming in from states like Virginia, North and South Carolina and Georgia.

“It’s just a lot easier in those states to obtain firearms and they have certain connections and then ultimately, they end up in the District,” Kailimai said.

Benedict said that he hopes this program which runs through Oct. 1 makes a difference and convinces people to turn those people and their illegal guns in.

“We can’t do it alone, We need the community’s help when it comes to holding violent offenders accountable and getting illegal guns off of our streets.”