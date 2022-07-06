WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A Metropolitan Police Officer fired a shot at a pit bull on Wednesday during an incident at Fort Davis Park.

According to MPD Commander Ralph Ennis, a K9 unit officer and his dog, a Pointer, were walking in the park when an unleashed pit bull attacked the canine. The officer “pleaded with the dog’s owner to get control of the dog.” After temporarily restraining the dog, he broke loose and attacked the Pointer a second time. That’s when the officer fired one shot, striking the pit bull.

The pit bull was brought to the vet but is in stable condition. The MPD canine had several bite wounds.

The officer’s dog was approximately 18 months old and was going to be a bomb detection dog.

“As with any discharge of a Metropolitan Police Department weapon, in the line of duty or otherwise, there is a full and complete administrative investigation into the matter,” Ennis said.

He also stressed the importance of following DC’s leash law.

“There’s a lot of dogs in this city and for the safety of everyone… you should have your dog on a leash.”