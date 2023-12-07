WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The D.C. Department of For-Hire Vehicles (DFHV) warned District residents about an unregistered rideshare provider operating in D.C.

DFHV said that EMPOWER, a ride-share service in the area, was operating in D.C. without having registered. Since the company has not registered, the drivers are not authorized to operate in the District.

“Driving for EMPOWER will subject drivers to DFHV enforcement including vehicle impoundment,” DFHV said on its website.

Other ride-share services such as Uber, Lyft, and Alto, are registered in D.C. and authorized to operate in the city.

“I’ve actually heard of Empower,” said rideshare passenger William Tiller. “I got a notice about it because I use Lyft all the time and Uber all the time. I’m really happy with Uber and Lyft so I probably wouldn’t change anyway.”

DFHV said that passengers should not accept rides from EMPOWER “as there could be seriously negative consequences for the passengers” — instead, riders should opt for official, authorized services.

Joshua Sear, the Founder and CEO of Empower provided DC News Now a statement saying:

Over 10,0000 drivers in DC using Empower’s software to run their own businesses have provided over 4,000,000 rides to over 200,000 riders. Drivers using Empower are currently providing nearly 200,000 rides per month in the DC area.

Without Empower thousands of drivers wouldn’t be able to make a living & tens of thousands of riders in underserved communities wouldn’t have access to affordable transportation.

This cease and desist was issued over 3 years ago. We’ve attempted to work with the DC Department of For-Hire Vehicles (“DFHV”) to make sure drivers who wish to drive for themselves in competition with Uber comply with whatever regulations the DFHV thinks are necessary. The Uber-funded DFHV has instead chosen to do Uber’s bidding and declined our efforts to work together on a solution that puts drivers and riders first. The Uber-controlled DFHV doesn’t want drivers to compete with Uber because the DFHV is effectively on Uber’s payroll.

There is ZERO evidence that drivers using Empower to drive for themselves are less safe than drivers who drive for or on behalf of Uber. In fact, we believe the opposite is likely the case.

We welcome the opportunity to work with anyone who recognizes that drivers, like everyone else in this country, have a right to work for themselves and to run their own businesses in pursuit of the American Dream.