WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Nearly two months into the new year, parents in D.C. are saying that bus issues for their children with special needs aren’t getting any better.

“It’s incredibly frustrating. I actually feel pretty helpless because I can’t do anything about it,” said Caitlin Givens.

Givens is a mother of three.

Her oldest daughter, who is 7-years-old, has cerebral palsy and relies on an OSSE bus to take her to and from school every day. However, Givens said since students returned to the classroom after winter break there have been repeated issues with on time pick up.

“Today she was picked up on time. On Monday she was picked up on 9:50 a.m., no notice,” she said.

According to Givens, her daughter is supposed to be picked up at 7:40 a.m. Once or twice a week over the last few weeks pickup has been delayed, she said.

Givens is not alone.

Hundreds of D.C. parents have been experiencing the same thing.

The Office of the State Superintendent of Education is responsible for taking more than 3,700 students with disabilities to school daily. And, it operates more than 500 routes daily. However, the agency told DC News Now last month that staffing shortages for bus drivers and attendants have led the agency to cut service and caused delays for dozens of routes every day.

In a statement in January, OSSE Press Secretary Fred Lewis said:

We’re facing these challenges because we have a shortage of drivers and attendants this school year, and we have also experienced higher-than-average staff callouts, which impacts timely service for students, depending on the route. Without adequate staffing to cover all routes, we have had to make difficult and complex decisions to meet ridership demands, including: Combining routes and adding more children onto a bus route; Sending our drivers and attendants out to run multiple routes consecutively; and as a last resort, dropping and not servicing routes. We are having some success in stabilizing our staffing levels. As of right now, we have 25 drivers and attendants in the final stages of pre-employment. But, we still need more drivers and attendants to be fully staffed. Statement from OSSE Press Secretary Fred Lewis

He went on to say, “As we continue to stabilize our routes as quickly as possible, we expect many routes to begin experiencing the consistency and reliability that you expect; however, due to our staffing challenges, we also expect some routes to continue to experience service delays for the foreseeable future.“

Givens doesn’t believe there’s been much improvement.

“We aren’t getting text notifications anymore, we aren’t getting emails anymore,” she said.

For her family, the delayed pickup is more than just an inconvenience. It’s also a health issue.

“My daughter is in a wheelchair. If she’s sitting there waiting for a bus, that’s hours and hours that she’s in a set position. She’s unable to stretch her muscles,” she explained. “She needs to be fed at a certain time, she needs to receive fluid at certain times, that’s all delayed. So, it really is a medical issue.”

OSSE is working to address the driver shortage.

Two hiring fairs are set for Thursday and Friday this week, where the agency is aiming to hirer for 200 positions including bus drivers and attendants.

Givens wants to see the hiring process prioritized even more.

“As a special needs parent we’re up against so much,” she said. “It feels like it’s one more thing on our plates that we have to advocate for and fight for when really it’s supposed to be guaranteed by law.”